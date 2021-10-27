Russia detects over 30,000 daily COVID-19 cases for two straight weeks, crisis center says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 36,582 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,352,601 cases. The number of daily infections has been surpassing 30,000 for two weeks in a row, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Wednesday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.44%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,913 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 2,670 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 1,297 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 783 cases — in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 754 cases — in the Voronezh Region, and 674 new cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region.

All in all, at present, 875,968 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 5,789 in the past 24 hours compared to 6,074 a day before, totaling 1,786,570.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.33% in the Russian capital, it said.

Moscow registered a new high of 91 coronavirus deaths in the past day for the first time since July 28. Overall, 30,963 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital since the start of the pandemic, the latest figures show.

Coronavirus recoveries in Moscow increased by 4,471 in the past 24 hours, totaling 1,572,825. Currently, 182,782 people are undergoing medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, the crisis center reported.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,123 compared to 1,106 the day before, this is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic. In all, 233,898 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.8%.

Over the past 24 hours, 74 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 42 fatalities — in the Krasnodar Region, 41 fatalities — in the Moscow Region, 36 fatalities — in Bashkortostan, and 33 fatalities were recorded in the Stavropol Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 29,151. In all, 7,242,735 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has remained at the level of 86.7% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 3,221 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 3,004 patients — in the Moscow Region, 963 patients — in the Republic of Crimea, 766 patients — in the Samara Region, and 649 patients were discharged in Bashkortostan.