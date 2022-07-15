15 July 2022 19:40

Russia detects 4,457 daily COVID-19 cases, highest since May 28

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,457 over the past day to 18,480,934, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.





This is the highest number of daily infections since May 28, 2022, when 4,556 infections were recorded.

As many as 1,266 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 1.3% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 38 regions, while in 36 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,283 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 860 over the past day, versus 987 a day earlier, reaching 2,786,168, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 329 over the past day versus 297 a day earlier, reaching 1,540,560.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,929 over the past day, reaching 17,903,447, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 40 over the past day to 381,794, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, 43 COVID-19 deaths were registered.









