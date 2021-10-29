Russia detects 39,849 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 39,849 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,432,546 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.47%.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,452 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 2,556 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 1,389 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 806 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 776 new cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 893,811 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 7,511 versus 8,440 a day earlier, bringing a total number to 1,802,521 cases. In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0,42%.

The number of coronavirus fatalities in the Russian capital surged by 93 over the past day against 95 the day before. Since the onset of the pandemic, some 31,151 people have died from the infection in Moscow.

As many as 5,134 citizens were discharged from Moscow hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing a total number to 1,583,191 COVID-19 recoveries. Currently, some 188,179 people are receiving treatment in the Russian capital.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,163 compared to 1,159 the day before, this is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic. In all, 236,220 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.8%.

Over the past 24 hours, 76 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 42 fatalities - in the Krasnodar and Moscow Regions each, 39 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 34 fatalities were recorded in the Samara Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours has increased by 30,462. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, over 30,000 patients have been discharged.

In all, 7,302,515 patients have recovered. According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has stood at 86.6% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

In particular, the number of those discharged from hospitals in St. Petersburg accounted for 3,417 over the past day, 3,264 - in the Moscow Region, 1,216 - in Crimea, 778 - in the Samara Region, 639 - in Bashkortostan.



