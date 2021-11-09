Russia detects 39,160 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 39,160 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours which is the lowest number over the past week with the total number of infections reaching 8,873,655 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.44%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,818 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 2,680 new infections in St. Petersburg. Also, during this timeframe, 803 new cases were discovered in the Republic of Crimea, 793 cases - in the Voronezh Region, and 778 new cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 1,004,844 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,211 compared to 1,190 the day before, this is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic. In all, 249,215 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.81%.

Over the past 24 hours, 88 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 62 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 47 - in the Krasnodar Region, 42 fatalities - in the Stavropol Region, and 40 fatalities were recorded in the Perm Region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 32,036 to 7,619,596 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 85.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 3,154 coronavirus recoveries were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 2,892 in the Moscow region, 756 in Crimea, 715 in the Krasnoyarsk region and 659 in the Bashkortostan region.



