Russia detects 35,681 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since October 24 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 35,681 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since October 24, with the total number of infections reaching 9,366,839 cases, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Monday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.38%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,784 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,648 new infections in the Samara Region and 991 infections in the Krasnodar Region. Also, during this timeframe, 814 new cases were discovered in the Republic of Crimea and 769 new cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 1,047,860 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus infections in Moscow has increased by 2,786 over the past 24 hours compared to 3,438 the day earlier, bringing the total count to 1,921,419.

The relative increase of new infections is at 0.15%.

The number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection in Moscow has increased by 94 compared to 97 the day earlier. In all, 33,446 patients died in the city (1.74% of all infections), according to the crisis center.

The number of recoveries over the past 24 hours has increased by 5,539, reaching the total of 1,734,540. According to the crisis center, currently 153,433 patients are still continuing treatment in the capital.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,241, compared to 1,252 the day before. In all, 265,336 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.83%.

Over the past 24 hours, 68 fatalities were registered in the Moscow Region, 66 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 38 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 37 - in the Volgograd Region, and 36 fatalities were recorded in the Rostov Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 28,713. In all, 8,053,643 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has remained at the level of 86% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,668 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 1,207 patients - in the Krasnodar Region, 957 patients - in the Samara Region, 811 patients - in the Republic of Crimea and 701 patients were discharged in the Krasnoyarsk Region.