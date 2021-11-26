Russia detects 34,690 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 34,690 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,502,879 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.37%.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,929 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 1,812 new infections in the Moscow Region and 1,704 infections in St. Petersburg. Also, during this timeframe, 1,184 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 807 infections - in the Krasnodar Region, and 765 new cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 1,031,616 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,929 in the past 24 hours compared to 3,349 a day before to 1,933,979.

The daily coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.2%, the latest data show.

Ninety-four coronavirus patients died in the Russian capital in the past 24 hours compared to ninety-two a day before, with fatalities totaling 33,821 in the Russian capital (1.75% of all infections), the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries in Moscow grew by 5,136 in the past day to 1,755,581. Currently, 144,577 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, the latest figures indicate.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,235, compared to 1,238 the day before. In all, 270,292 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.84%.

Over the past 24 hours, 94 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 64 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 51 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 44 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, and 39 fatalities were recorded in the Rostov Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 36,145. In all, 8,200,971 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 86.3% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 3,455 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 2,009 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,294 patients - in the Krasnodar Region, 1,105 patients - in the Samara Region, and 990 patients were discharged in the Chelyabinsk Region.