Russia detects 33,558 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since Oct 16

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 33,558 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since October 16, with the total number of infections reaching 9,434,393 cases, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Wednesday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.36%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,842 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,387 new infections in St. Petersburg and 1,201 infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 830 new cases were discovered in the Krasnodar Region and 768 new cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 1,040,198 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 2,533 in the past 24 hours compared to 2,749 a day before, totaling 1,926,701.

The daily coronavirus growth rate in the Russian capital equaled 0.13%, the latest figures suggest.

Ninety-three coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day compared to ninety-six a day before, with fatalities totaling 33,635 in the Russian capital (1.75% of all infections), the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries grew by 5,393 in Moscow in the past 24 hours to 1,745,284. Currently, 147,782 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, the latest data show.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,240, compared to 1,243 the day before. In all, 267,819 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has increased to the level of 2.84%.

Over the past 24 hours, 73 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 56 - in the Moscow Region, 50 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 39 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 38 fatalities were recorded in the Stavropol Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of the COVID-19 recoveries in Russia surged by 36,682 in the past 24 hours to 8,126,376, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, reached 86,1% of those infected.

Having recovered, in a day 3,147 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 2,180 - in the Moscow Region, 1,049 patients - in the Krasnodar Region, 902 - in the Chelyabinsk Region, and 897 patients were discharged in the Samara Region.



