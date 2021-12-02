Russia detects 33,389 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 33,389 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,703,107 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.35%.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,805 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 2,623 new infections in St. Petersburg and 1,475 infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 917 new cases were discovered in the Krasnodar Region and 902 new cases were detected in the Samara Region.

All in all, at present, 1,025,350 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,221, compared to 1,226 the day before. In all, 277,640 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.86%.

Over the past 24 hours, 57 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 51 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 45 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 43 fatalities - in the Voronezh Region, and 39 fatalities were recorded in the Volgograd Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 35,185. In all, 8,400,117 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 86.6% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 3,106 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 1,998 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,506 patients - in the Chelyabinsk Region, 1,067 patients - in the Krasnodar Region, and 871 patients were discharged in the Republic of Crimea.