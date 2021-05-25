Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia delivers to India another batch of medical supplies to combat COVID-19

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 May 2021, 15:15
NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - An Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry carrying medical supplies for India to help it combat COVID-19 has landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport near New Delhi, a TASS correspondent reported, TASS reports.

Russia’s Ambassador to India Nikolai Kudashev told reporters this was the third aircraft carrying Russia’s aid. It delivered more than 9 tonnes of medicines for India, which is hit by a new wave of the coronavirus infection.

«According to the Russian government’s decision, another cargo with humanitarian assistance was delivered to India on May 25 in the amount of more than 9 tonnes or 225,000 packages of medicines for combating COVID-19. One more humanitarian delivery confirms Russia’s consistent support for India in its fight against the unprecedented coronavirus threat given the high level of bilateral strategic partnership and mutual trust,» Kudashev said. The envoy noted that this assistance could help India overcome the lack of essential medicines.

«Russia is one of India’s leading partners in fighting against COVID-19 and this cooperation is also intensively maintained in the field of vaccines,» the ambassador stated.

In late April, Russia sent two cargo planes carrying humanitarian aid to India. The Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered more than 22 tonnes on two flights, including 20 oxygen generators, 75 mechanical ventilators, 150 medical monitoring devices and 200,000 packages of medicine for treating COVID-19.


