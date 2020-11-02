Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia confirms 18,257 new coronavirus cases

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 November 2020, 16:16
Russia confirms 18,257 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 18,257 in the past day to 1,655,038, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

The average growth rate dropped to 1.1%.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was recorded in the Chechen Republic, the Republics of Tatarstan and Dagestan (0.5%), the Moscow Region and the Chuvash Republic (0.6%).

Some 4,796 new cases were confirmed in Moscow, 556 in the Moscow Region, 389 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 378 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 316 in the Rostov Region. The daily case count in St. Petersburg exceeded 900 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, 390,532 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region