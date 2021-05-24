Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia confirms 14 cases of Indian coronavirus strain, expert says

    24 May 2021, 21:18

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM At least 14 cases of the coronavirus strain first found in India have been confirmed in Russia so far, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov told reporters on Monday.

    «Fourteen cases of the Indian coronavirus strain have been officially confirmed in Russia but the actual number could be higher,» he said, TASS reports.

    The watchdog’s chief Anna Popova pointed out earlier that although the Indian coronavirus strain had been detected in Russia, the country had not recorded the most dangerous mutation found in India.

    The Indian Health Ministry said in late March that a new coronavirus strain based on the E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been discovered in the country. According to other reports, these mutations are detected in about 15-20% of samples and are not found in the British, South African and Brazilian strains.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Delta COVID-19 variant
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam