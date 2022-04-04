Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia certifies new test for COVID-19 antibodies after symptomless course of disease

4 April 2022
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The specialists of St. Petersburg’s Pasteur Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology have registered a test which allows to detect antibodies to the coronavirus, including among those who had a symptomless form of the infection, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Monday, TASS reports.

«St. Petersburg’s Pasteur Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing has registered a new medical product - a set of reagents for an immunoenzymometric detection of human IgG class antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 N protein (N-CoV-2-IgG PS). As opposed to other similar sets, not only does it allow to detect the presence itself but also the concentration of specific antibodies in individuals infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus with the clinical signs of COVID-19 who had the disease or contacted those with SARS-CoV-2 in the past with the absence of clinical symptoms,» according to the statement published on the agency’s website.

The sanitary watchdog noted that it is important for the understanding of a person’s degree of protection against re-infection.

The agency added that the trials of the test system confirmed its efficacy.


