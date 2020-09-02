Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia carries out over 37 mln COVID-19 tests

    2 September 2020, 21:20

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian specialists have carried out more than 37 mln tests for the novel coronavirus, the sanitary watchdog said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    «More than 37.1 mln tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia,» the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported. Over the past day 275,000 tests were carried out.

    According to the watchdog, some 210,716 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published