Russia calls Central Asia to join import substitution program
14 October 2022, 18:22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin stated readiness to strengthen multilateral cooperation with Central Asia, Kazinform reports.

President Putin said addressing the Central Asia-Russia Summit Russia is open to cement multilateral cooperation with the Central Asian friends, in particular, participation in the development of new supply chains, ensuring smooth functioning of joint enterprises, building alternative logistics schemes. Besides, Russia is interested in attracting Central Asian nations to large-scale Russian import substitution initiatives, other programs and projects.

He noted Russia is the leading investor in economies of Central Asian states, and the direct investment stand at USD 5 bln.

He added that Russia is ready to render practical assistance in rehabilitating integrated energy system of Central Asia, that will undoubtedly, raise energy security of all states of the region.

«Expansion of oil shipping routes, joint development of energy resources in the Caspian Sea, ensuring access to clean natural gas vehicle fuel, construction and expansion of pipelines, increase in coal trade and its transportation to the Asian markets,» he added.


Photo: t.me/bort_01



