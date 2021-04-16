Go to the main site
    Russia avoided dramatic scenario of COVID-19 pandemic — health minister

    16 April 2021, 20:21

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia managed to avoid a dramatic scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is too early to summarize the results, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, addressing the agency’s board meeting on Friday.

    «It is too early to summarize the results. The pandemic is continuing. But we can say with certainty that concerted action by the health service workers and the health service organizers under the president’s guidance prevented a dramatic scenario,» he said at the ministry’s board meeting, TASS reports.

    The number of immunized individuals across Russia makes the coronavirus situation manageable, Murashko said.

    «More than 5,000 vaccination centers, including mobile ones, have been set up. The number of people that have already been vaccinated in Russia’s regions is enough to allow us to manage the epidemiological process but we should not forget that 60% of the population needs to develop immunity before restrictions can be lifted,» Murahsko pointed out.

    According to the latest statistics, over 139.2 million have been infected worldwide and more than 3 million deaths have been reported.

    To date, a total of 4,684,148 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,310,557 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 104,795 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

