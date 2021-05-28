Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia and UNICEF agree to supply Sputnik V vaccine

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 May 2021, 10:32
Russia and UNICEF agree to supply Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) have signed an agreement on the supply of 220 mln doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the RDIF said in a statement, TASS reports.

«The agreement with UNICEF on the Sputnik V vaccine will expand access and meet the demand for vaccines around the world. Supply to UNICEF will become possible after the vaccine is included in the list of products recommended by WHO for procurement in an emergency,» according to the statement.

Earlier, RDIF announced that it had applied to the WHO for registration and prequalification of Sputnik V in October 2020. A WHO decision is expected in the near future.

RDIF will also hold talks with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) to discuss the possibility of including Sputnik V in the COVAX portfolio of coronavirus vaccines. The COVAX Mechanism (led by GAVI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) and WHO) together with UNICEF aims to tackle the acute phase of the pandemic by the end of 2021 by providing fast and equal access to safe and effective vaccines to all countries and territories, regardless of their income level. This will ensure the protection of healthcare and social workers, as well as other high-risk groups.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   UNICEF   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region