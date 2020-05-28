Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia again reports record-high 174 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

28 May 2020, 17:47
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of people who died from coronavirus in Russia increased by 174, the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Thursday.

The same number of deaths were recorded on Tuesday, May 26, it is the highest single-day number of fatalities so far. The crisis center identified 161 deaths Wednesday.

Overall, 4,142 people died in Russia from the virus or 1.09% of all infections, while it was 1.07% on Wednesday.

In particular, over the past 24 hours, 71 people died in Moscow, 21 each died in the Moscow Region and the Dagestan Region, nine fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg and six each in the Tula Region and the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Source: TASSwo


