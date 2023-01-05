Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ruslan Zheldibay appointed Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office– Press-Secretary of President of Kazakhstan

5 January 2023, 11:22
ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree Ruslan Zheldibay has been appointed Deputy Chief of the President’s Executive Office– Press-Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the AKorda press office.

Born in 1989 in Zhambyl region, Ruslan Zheldibay is a graduate of the Turar Ryskulov Kazakh University of Economy, University of Warwick (Great Britain) where he studied under the Bolashak Presidential Scholarship Programme.

He began his career for Kazakhstan TV channel in 2012 as an editor. From 2012 to 2018, he worked as a producer at Almaty TV channel, prior to joining the Information and Communications Committee (2018-2019) of the Ministry of Information and Social Development. From 2019 to 2020, he was Deputy Chairman of the above-mentioned Information and Communications Committee. In 2020, he was appointed as Deputy Chief of the Internal Policy Sector at the President’s Executive Office. In February 2022, he was named Deputy Chief of the Office of the Prime Minister, and in April 2022, he became Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan.


Photo: akorda.kz

