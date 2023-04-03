Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ruslan Zhaksylykov named Kazakh Defense Minister

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 April 2023, 12:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Ruslan Zhaksylykov as the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Ruslan Zhaksylykov was born in 1966 in the town of Kaskelen in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the All-arms Command Training School named after I. Konev and the Military Academy named after Frunze.

He served as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan – the Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2021 and 2022.

In January 2022 he was appointed as the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
