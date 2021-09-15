Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Ruslan Mantayev relieved of Agriculture Vice Minister post

    15 September 2021, 19:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh Government Ruslan Mantayev has been relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Agriculture, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    Born in 1984 in Karaganda region, he graduated from Ryskulov Kazakh economics State University, Tanyshbayev Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications, Nazarbayev University.

    His professional career began as a junior credit officer at the bank in 2005. In 2018 and 2020, he served as a managing director for IT solutions, Telecommunications Vice President, and Deputy Chairman of Transtelecom JSC,

    From August 2020 till present he was Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously