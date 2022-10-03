Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Ruslan Imankulov appointed Official Spokesperson of Emergencies Ministry

    3 October 2022, 09:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ruslan Imankulov has been appointed Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Ministry’s press service.

    Born in 1985, Ruslan Imankulov is a native of Dzhambul city.

    He began his career as a specialist at the Department of Emergencies of Zhambyl region. He was the Official Spokesperson of the Committee for Emergencies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    In different years he was responsible for interaction with mass media at Kazakhstan Temir

    Zholy JSC and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    Photo: ortcom.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously