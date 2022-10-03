Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ruslan Imankulov appointed Official Spokesperson of Emergencies Ministry

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 October 2022, 09:37
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ruslan Imankulov has been appointed Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Ministry’s press service.

Born in 1985, Ruslan Imankulov is a native of Dzhambul city.

He began his career as a specialist at the Department of Emergencies of Zhambyl region. He was the Official Spokesperson of the Committee for Emergencies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In different years he was responsible for interaction with mass media at Kazakhstan Temir

Zholy JSC and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Photo: ortcom.kz


