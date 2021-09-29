Go to the main site
    Ruslan Dzhaksylykov named Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

    29 September 2021, 12:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ruslan Dzhaksylykov has been appointed the new Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs – Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    By the instruction of the Head of State Ruslan Dzhaksylykov was named the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard.

    Ruslan Dzhaksylykov was born in 1966 in the town of Kaskelen in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Almaty Higher All-Troops Command College and the Frunze Military Academy. He joined the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2006. He was appointed the Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2014.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
