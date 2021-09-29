Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Ruslan Dzhaksylykov named Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 September 2021, 12:06
Ruslan Dzhaksylykov named Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ruslan Dzhaksylykov has been appointed the new Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs – Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

By the instruction of the Head of State Ruslan Dzhaksylykov was named the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard.

Ruslan Dzhaksylykov was born in 1966 in the town of Kaskelen in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Almaty Higher All-Troops Command College and the Frunze Military Academy. He joined the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2006. He was appointed the Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2014.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships