Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Ruslan Beketayev named EEC Minister of Economy and Financial Policy

    5 March 2021, 17:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heads of the EAEU members states, namely Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia have appointed Ruslan Beketayev the new Minister of Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Kazinform reports.

    Mr. Beketayev will coordinate the issues of entrepreneurial activity, financial policy, labor migration, and social protection in the EAEU.

    Ruslan Beketayev was born in 1975 in Shymkent city, the Republic of Kazakhstan. He is a graduate of British and Kazakhstani universities. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Beketayev worked at the National Commission for Securities of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Financial Control Department of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Agency for fight against economic and corruption-related crimes, and the Financial Monitoring Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Since 2014 up until now he served as the Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published