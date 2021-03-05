Ruslan Beketayev named EEC Minister of Economy and Financial Policy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heads of the EAEU members states, namely Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia have appointed Ruslan Beketayev the new Minister of Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Kazinform reports.

Mr. Beketayev will coordinate the issues of entrepreneurial activity, financial policy, labor migration, and social protection in the EAEU.

Ruslan Beketayev was born in 1975 in Shymkent city, the Republic of Kazakhstan. He is a graduate of British and Kazakhstani universities. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Beketayev worked at the National Commission for Securities of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Financial Control Department of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Agency for fight against economic and corruption-related crimes, and the Financial Monitoring Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since 2014 up until now he served as the Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



