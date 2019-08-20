Rural youth forum in Karaganda to draw CIS representatives

MINSK. KAZINFORM – The International Forum of Rural Youth dedicated to sustainable development of the countryside in the modern world will be held in Karaganda, Kazakhstan on 21-24 August, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The event is designed to be an international platform to exchange experience in modernizing and promoting the image of the countryside, unite efforts of rural youth to solve problems, help pursue interests and encourage initiatives of rural youth. The forum invited representatives of the CIS countries to encourage development of youth cooperation in the CIS.

The program of the forum will include discussions on the role of rural youth in the country's development, an intellectual game, various workshops, training sessions, and meetings to exchange experience and learn team building skills, a concert featuring Kazakh pop stars, and a tour of Ulytau District, a visit to the cinema, and a campfire. The CIS representatives will be invited to attend the opening of the Jez Klik ethnic festival and to climb Aulietau mountain to raise the flag of the Year of Youth declared in Kazakhstan in 2019, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



