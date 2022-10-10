Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rural healthcare modernization to require over KZT 200 bln, Minister
10 October 2022, 12:51

Rural healthcare modernization to require over KZT 200 bln, Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM « 32 multi-faceted central district hospitals will be organized in Kazakhstan. To this end, 12 running multi-faceted central district hospitals will be updated and 20 more will be put into service countrywide,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister told the Government Hour.

She added that Kazakhstan plans to open stroke and heart centres, ICUs, minimally invasive surgery, trauma, and rehabilitation centres. Besides, central district hospitals will be equipped with advanced medical equipment such as CT, MRI, etc., and will be fully repaired.

The rural healthcare modernization program is projected to require funding up to KZT 206.5 bln to build primary care centres, to organize 32 multi-faceted central district hospitals. It will help improve the social welfare of the rural population and raise their confidence in the future.

As earlier reported, preparations for building 655 primary care centres started in Kazakhstan as part of the rural healthcare modernization program.


