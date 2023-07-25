Rural development program funding increased by 6.7 times

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minster Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government sitting about the regions’ disbursement of the funds allocated under the Auyl-el besigi (rural development) program, Kazinform reports.

He stressed since the start of the program its financing grew by 6.7 times. In 2019 the republican allotted 29 billion tenge, against 198 billion tenge this year. The akimats disbursed 27% of public funds in the first half of 2023.

The high spending is recorded in Pavlodar, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions. The least application of funds is seen in Almaty and Ulytau regions.

Zhambyl, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions boasts the largest number of the completed projects.