Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rural development program funding increased by 6.7 times

    25 July 2023, 10:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minster Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government sitting about the regions’ disbursement of the funds allocated under the Auyl-el besigi (rural development) program, Kazinform reports.

    He stressed since the start of the program its financing grew by 6.7 times. In 2019 the republican allotted 29 billion tenge, against 198 billion tenge this year. The akimats disbursed 27% of public funds in the first half of 2023.

    The high spending is recorded in Pavlodar, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions. The least application of funds is seen in Almaty and Ulytau regions.

    Zhambyl, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions boasts the largest number of the completed projects.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Regions
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh sports ministry to check all football pitches in the country
    Kazakh Minister announces preliminary cause of mass poisoning in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people