Runner Litvin sets Kazakhstan's 400m record

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Litvin set the country’s record in the 400m race clocking 44.94 seconds at the now-running Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey, the National Olympic Committee’s website reads.

It is the highest athletic achievement of Kazakhstan. Notably, Litvin beat his own record of 45.25.





Photo: olympic.kz