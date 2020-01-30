Go to the main site
    Rumas to be on working trip to Kazakhstan on 30-31 January

    30 January 2020, 12:32

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas will be on a working trip to Kazakhstan on 30-31 January, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

    On 31 January the Belarusian head of government will take part in a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and a plenary session of the forum Digital Future of Global Economy in Almaty.

    Sergei Rumas will also hold one-on-one meetings with foreign counterparts.

    On 1 January Belarus assumed presidency in the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Council, BelTA reports.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

