Rumas to be on working trip to Kazakhstan on 30-31 January

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas will be on a working trip to Kazakhstan on 30-31 January, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

On 31 January the Belarusian head of government will take part in a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and a plenary session of the forum Digital Future of Global Economy in Almaty.

Sergei Rumas will also hold one-on-one meetings with foreign counterparts.

On 1 January Belarus assumed presidency in the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Council, BelTA reports.