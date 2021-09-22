Rukhani Janghyru projects adapt our culture to new times, Balayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva told about the results of implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program, Kazinform reports.

«The Article of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev The course towards future: public conscience modernization plays a special part in the public conscience modernization. It laid the foundation for the Rukhani Janghyru complex program. Kazakhstan established the National Commission for realization of the public conscience modernization special program, which coordinates the project. Large-scale projects adapted our culture, national mentality, public conscience in the modern times,» the Minister told the sitting of the National Commission for realization of the public conscience modernization special program under the Kazakh President.

She noted that some 7,000 social facilities were built as part of the Tugan zher project. 13,000 sponsors took part in the project. As a result the country’s culture of charity and art patronage was given a new impulse.

According to the her, the list of popular sites and objects of national importance was expanded under the Sacred Kazakhstan project. 2,006 objects of national importance, 575 of regional importance were found. The sacred sites map and a two-volume encyclopedia were released. Botai, Bozak and restored Saraishyk museum reserves were opened. The Sacred Geography of Kazakhstan, Altyn Adam documentaries and others were made to promote the sacred sites of Kazakhstan in the world with participation of BBC Studio. They were translated into 6 languages of the world and were broadcast on BBC, Discovery, Viasat History, National Geographic TC Channels with wide audience of more than 700 mln.