Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Rukhani Janghyru program realization debated

    9 June 2020, 17:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva held a working meeting on realization of the Rukhani Janghyru program and work of Rukhani Janghyru Kazakhstani Institute of Social Development, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    The meeting was held online.

    The sitting focused on the projects being realized currently, outlined prospects for new projects, highlighted importance and necessity of development of new internet projects, etc.

    Following the meeting the Minister gave certain tasks.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Rukhani Janghyru
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy