Rude wind, fog and black ice in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

Alzhanova Raushan
9 December 2019, 07:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather persists in the south-west, east and in the center of the republic, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

Fog, ice slick, snowstorm and strong wind gusting to 15-20 m/s are expected in some parts of East Kazakhstan region.

Rude wind of 15-20 m/s will also blow in Zhambyl region. Fog will blanket the area during morning hours.

Foggy weather is predicted for Kyzylorda region, Turkestan region. Wind intensification in the regions will reach 15-20 m/s.

Residents of Akmola region are warned about ice roads, fog and snowstorm.

Fog is predicted in Atyrau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Almaty regions.

