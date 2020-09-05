Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Roundup: WHO warns no vaccine until mid-2021, Hungary, Austria boost measures

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 September 2020, 11:10
Roundup: WHO warns no vaccine until mid-2021, Hungary, Austria boost measures

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The World Health Organisation on Friday warned that there will not be mass vaccinations against the new coronavirus until the middle of next year, as Hungary closed its borders to all but three neighboring countries despite criticism from the European Commission, while Austria adjusted its regional tracing and containment restrictions.

Elsewhere in Europe, an outbreak was reported at the world’s largest brewer in Belgium, stricter measures were announced for Madrid, which is in the midst of a second wave of Covid-19 infections, while the Pope urged European heads of state and business leaders to make solidarity a pillar of their response to the pandemic, EFE reports.

SPAIN

Authorities in Madrid will limit gatherings in public and private spaces to 10 people from next Monday, increase the number of medicalized hospitals, double the number contact tracing employees from 560 to around 1,000 and carry out two million rapid tests to try to stem a recent uptick in coronavirus cases in the Spanish capital region.

photo

Madrid, one of the worst-hit areas during the height of the pandemic earlier in the year, has once again found itself in the epicenter of a Covid-19 resurgence in the country just as parents prepare to send their children back to the classroom.

photo

Madrid’s regional president, the conservative Isabel Isabel Díaz Ayuso, announced the tightening of measures on Friday just as preschoolers became the first age group to return to in-person classes — other age groups will return in a staggered agenda throughout the month.

photo


World News   WHO   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year