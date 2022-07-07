Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Roundup: UN report warns global hunger figure rose to 828 mln in 2021

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 July 2022, 07:46
Roundup: UN report warns global hunger figure rose to 828 mln in 2021

ROME. KAZINFORM The number of people affected by hunger rose to 828 million in 2021, an increase of 46 million from the previous year, the United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in a report on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The 2022 edition of «The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World» (SOFI) report -- drafted by the FAO and four other UN agencies -- carries fresh figures on nutrition and food accessibility at the global level, including the latest estimates of the costs and affordability of a healthy diet.

The report said the number of people affected by hunger has increased by 150 million since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This would risk pushing the international community further away from reaching Goal 2 of the UN Sustainable Development Agenda, which is to end hunger and malnutrition by 2030.

«After remaining relatively unchanged since 2015, the proportion of people affected by hunger jumped in 2020 and continued to rise in 2021 to 9.8 percent of the world population,» the SOFI said. «This compares with 8 percent in 2019 and 9.3 percent in 2020.»

The number of people unable to afford a healthy diet rose by 112 million to almost 3.1 billion, «reflecting the impacts of rising consumer food prices during the pandemic.»

The UN agencies added that the actual figure could be even larger once final data on income losses in 2020 become available.

«The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is disrupting supply chains and further affecting prices of grain, fertilizer and energy,» the report warned.

«In the first half of 2022, this resulted in further food price increases. At the same time, more frequent and severe extreme climate events are disrupting supply chains, especially in low-income countries.»

Around 2.3 billion people in the world -- or 29.3 percent of the global population -- suffered from moderate or severe food insecurity in 2021, an increase of 350 million compared to before the pandemic.

Nearly 924 million people -- or 11.7 percent of the global population -- faced food insecurity at severe levels, an increase of 207 million in two years, according to the report.


UN   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties