Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Roundup: China leads Beijing 2022 tally as Liu Mengtao bags his 2nd medal

    9 March 2022, 09:51

    CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou. KAZINFORM Liu Mengtao claimed the men's middle distance sitting title here on Tuesday to become the first Chinese Para biathlete to win two medals as China keeps leading the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic medal table.

    The 20-year-old finished third in the men's sprint sitting here in his Paralympic debut on the first competition day before he won the gold medal, Xinhua reports.

    «I was nervous on Saturday but I feel much better now. After I missed three shots I thought winning a medal might be impossible for me. But I kept accelerating my speed and my coach also yelled to remind me of the time,» said Liu after finishing the 10km race in 30 minutes and 37.7 seconds.

    «I'm not good at any of them,» he laughed when asked whether his skiing or shooting was better.

    More details at

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport China 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events