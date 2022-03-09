Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Roundup: China leads Beijing 2022 tally as Liu Mengtao bags his 2nd medal

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 March 2022, 09:51
CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou. KAZINFORM Liu Mengtao claimed the men's middle distance sitting title here on Tuesday to become the first Chinese Para biathlete to win two medals as China keeps leading the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic medal table.

The 20-year-old finished third in the men's sprint sitting here in his Paralympic debut on the first competition day before he won the gold medal, Xinhua reports.

«I was nervous on Saturday but I feel much better now. After I missed three shots I thought winning a medal might be impossible for me. But I kept accelerating my speed and my coach also yelled to remind me of the time,» said Liu after finishing the 10km race in 30 minutes and 37.7 seconds.

«I'm not good at any of them,» he laughed when asked whether his skiing or shooting was better.




Sport   China   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
