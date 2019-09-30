Go to the main site
    Roundtable  to discuss status of Kazakhstan's draft Environmental Code

    30 September 2019, 09:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will support a roundtable discussion on Kazakhstan’s draft Environmental Code.

    Some 50 representatives from the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry, business sector, academia and nongovernmental sector will discuss and review the key issues of this document by identifying major challenges and developing recommendations.

    The event will take place on October 1 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

    It is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, the Association of Environmental Organizations, the Office’s official website reads.

