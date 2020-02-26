Go to the main site
    Roundtable to discuss media legislation in Kazakhstan to convene Feb 28

    26 February 2020, 22:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will support a roundtable discussion for government officials, journalists, lawyers, representatives of civil society and international organizations to discuss and analyse aspects of the country’s media legislation as it relates to anticipated amendments to the law.

    The participants will prepare a list of recommendations and a «road map» for legislators and media experts to further improve media legislation in accordance with international standards of freedom of speech. Participants will also review good international and national practices on relations between the state and media, the legislative regulation of information on the internet and social media, as well as other issues, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.

    The event is organized the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, International Foundation for the Protection of Freedom of Speech Adil Soz, the NGO Article 19.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

