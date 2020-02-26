Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Roundtable to discuss media legislation in Kazakhstan to convene Feb 28

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 February 2020, 22:38
Roundtable to discuss media legislation in Kazakhstan to convene Feb 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will support a roundtable discussion for government officials, journalists, lawyers, representatives of civil society and international organizations to discuss and analyse aspects of the country’s media legislation as it relates to anticipated amendments to the law.

The participants will prepare a list of recommendations and a «road map» for legislators and media experts to further improve media legislation in accordance with international standards of freedom of speech. Participants will also review good international and national practices on relations between the state and media, the legislative regulation of information on the internet and social media, as well as other issues, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.

The event is organized the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, International Foundation for the Protection of Freedom of Speech Adil Soz, the NGO Article 19.


OSCE   Mass media   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events