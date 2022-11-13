Roundtable on Kazakhstan's new reforms and initiatives held in Georgia

TBILISI. KAZINFORM A round table discussion on Kazakhstan's political and economic transformation and the upcoming presidential election was held at Sukhumi State University, a leading institution of higher education in Georgia.

In the Abai Kunabayuly classroom, which was opened in 2020 to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet, writer and thinker, the students, university professors, political scientists and leading experts from Georgia were introduced to the new political and economic reforms of Kazakhstan. A video specially created in the Georgian language on the concept of building of a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, initiated and promoted by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was shown, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Rector of Sukhumi State University, professor, doctor of political sciences, diplomat Zurab Khonelidze in his speech stressed timeliness of political changes in Kazakhstan, given the trend of development of the geopolitical situation in the world and the formation of a multipolar model of the world order. As Khonelidze stated, «he is sure that the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held successfully, Georgia, as a friendly country respects and will support the choice of the Kazakh people.»

According to Vakhtang Maisaia, doctor of political sciences, professor at Caucasus International University, Kazakhstan has real prerequisites for becoming a regional power, which is supported by a pragmatic model of multi-vector foreign policy and a «sober» economy that adapts in the turbulent geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the world.

According to Badri Nachkebia, a well-respected journalist and political scientist in Georgia, the reforms open a new stage in the history of independent Kazakhstan. The concept of the «Hearing State», the work of the «For the People of Kazakhstan» Foundation, the measures taken to de-monopolise and many other things can become an example for other countries, including Georgia.

The round table participants expressed keen interest in the bold decisions taken by the Head of State on further political, economic and institutional modernisation of Kazakhstan, and also noted the social aspect of the reforms, paying attention to the importance of increasing the well-being of the people.

The state and prospects of Kazakh-Georgian cooperation, whose diplomatic relations are 30 years old, were also discussed during the discussion. The sides expressed confidence that new political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan will revive Kazakh-Georgian relations in all spheres of interaction.

