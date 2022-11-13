Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Roundtable on Kazakhstan's new reforms and initiatives held in Georgia

13 November 2022, 13:46
Roundtable on Kazakhstan's new reforms and initiatives held in Georgia
13 November 2022, 13:46

Roundtable on Kazakhstan's new reforms and initiatives held in Georgia

TBILISI. KAZINFORM A round table discussion on Kazakhstan's political and economic transformation and the upcoming presidential election was held at Sukhumi State University, a leading institution of higher education in Georgia.

In the Abai Kunabayuly classroom, which was opened in 2020 to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet, writer and thinker, the students, university professors, political scientists and leading experts from Georgia were introduced to the new political and economic reforms of Kazakhstan. A video specially created in the Georgian language on the concept of building of a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, initiated and promoted by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was shown, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Rector of Sukhumi State University, professor, doctor of political sciences, diplomat Zurab Khonelidze in his speech stressed timeliness of political changes in Kazakhstan, given the trend of development of the geopolitical situation in the world and the formation of a multipolar model of the world order. As Khonelidze stated, «he is sure that the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held successfully, Georgia, as a friendly country respects and will support the choice of the Kazakh people.»

According to Vakhtang Maisaia, doctor of political sciences, professor at Caucasus International University, Kazakhstan has real prerequisites for becoming a regional power, which is supported by a pragmatic model of multi-vector foreign policy and a «sober» economy that adapts in the turbulent geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the world.

According to Badri Nachkebia, a well-respected journalist and political scientist in Georgia, the reforms open a new stage in the history of independent Kazakhstan. The concept of the «Hearing State», the work of the «For the People of Kazakhstan» Foundation, the measures taken to de-monopolise and many other things can become an example for other countries, including Georgia.

The round table participants expressed keen interest in the bold decisions taken by the Head of State on further political, economic and institutional modernisation of Kazakhstan, and also noted the social aspect of the reforms, paying attention to the importance of increasing the well-being of the people.

The state and prospects of Kazakh-Georgian cooperation, whose diplomatic relations are 30 years old, were also discussed during the discussion. The sides expressed confidence that new political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan will revive Kazakh-Georgian relations in all spheres of interaction.


Photo: Kazakh MFA’s press service

Related news
EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
Kazakhstan holds dialogue on expanding strategic partnership with EU
Read also
Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
CEC Chairman meets CSTO PA delegation
Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
Nurlan Abdirov meets chairpersons of Uzbek, Azerbaijani central election commissions
112 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
PM chairs meeting of Commission on Demonopolization of Economy
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News