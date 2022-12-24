Roundtable meeting on development of New Kazakhstan held in Oman

MUSCAT. KAZINFORM A roundtable meeting on New Kazakhstan was held in the Sultanate of Oman to mark the Independence Day of our country, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The meeting focused on the results of the November 20 Presidential Elections held in Kazakhstan, the political reforms announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the potential for building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, as well as Astana's position on a number of international issues.

The participants positively evaluated the ongoing political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, and expressed confidence in their positive impact on the future of the country.

A booklet Alash Orda 1917-1920 in the Arabic language was also presented during the conference.



