Roundtable meeting dedicated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence held in Muscat

MUSCAT. KAZINFORM - Roundtable meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan and the Day of the First President of the Republic held in Muscat. The event attended by Omani experts and representatives of academic circles and media, including Captain Mohammed Ahmed, CEO of Salam Air, Ali Khalfan al-Hasani, editor-in-chief of AsdaaOman, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

In his speech H.E. Najmedin Muhametali, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman, talked about the history of the formation of Kazakhstan as an independent state and acquainted the participants of the event with the key development stages of the country within 30 years. Omani experts showed particular interest in Kazakhstan's voluntary renunciation of nuclear weapons and its policy in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Participants of the meeting discussed achievements of Kazakhstan during the years of independence and the role of the First President of the Republic in the development of the country. In particular, Ali Khalfan al-Hasani, editor-in-chief of the AsdaaOman newspaper, said that «despite the challenges at the beginning of the independence path Kazakhstan overcame this transition period and became a leader in the region». In addition, Ali al-Hasani spoke about the role of the First President of Kazakhstan in the history of the country, who helped Kazakhstan to become a highly-respected state in the international arena. He also highly appreciated the role of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is actively introducing political reforms.

In the honor of the participants of the Roundtable Meeting the Embassy organized an official reception.



