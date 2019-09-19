Go to the main site
    Roundtable ‘First 100 days of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s presidency’ held in Nur-Sultan

    19 September 2019, 13:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan is hosting a round table devoted to «First 100 days of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's Presidency: goals, steps, tactics», Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event was organized by the Institute of Eurasian Integration in conjunction with scientific and expert organizations of the country.

    «We should not embellish or idealize the political history of our country. In general, any political process is a difficult thorny path that lies through coordination of interests, clash of contradictions and political preferences», said political analyst Yerlan Sairov.

    The political analyst added that within the years of independence Kazakhstan has gained impressive socio-economic achievements.

    «Kazakhstan is the vanguard of the global anti-nuclear movement. OSCE has recognized the unique format which has been created in the field of interethnic relations. Most importantly, we were able to strengthen the foundation of our country's independence», Yerlan Sairov concluded.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

