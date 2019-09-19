Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Roundtable ‘First 100 days of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s presidency’ held in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
19 September 2019, 13:42
Roundtable ‘First 100 days of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s presidency’ held in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan is hosting a round table devoted to «First 100 days of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's Presidency: goals, steps, tactics», Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was organized by the Institute of Eurasian Integration in conjunction with scientific and expert organizations of the country.

«We should not embellish or idealize the political history of our country. In general, any political process is a difficult thorny path that lies through coordination of interests, clash of contradictions and political preferences», said political analyst Yerlan Sairov.

The political analyst added that within the years of independence Kazakhstan has gained impressive socio-economic achievements.

«Kazakhstan is the vanguard of the global anti-nuclear movement. OSCE has recognized the unique format which has been created in the field of interethnic relations. Most importantly, we were able to strengthen the foundation of our country's independence», Yerlan Sairov concluded.


President of Kazakhstan    Politics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India