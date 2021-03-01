Go to the main site
    Roundtable dated to 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan held

    1 March 2021, 18:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 1 Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev took part in the roundtable held by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence and 5th anniversary of the Gratitude Day, the Akorda press service reports.

    Those attending debated the consolidating meaning of the 30th anniversary of Independence and 5th anniversary of the Gratitude Day, established by the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy reflecting Kazakhstani values, people’s unity and accord, social solidarity and mutual support, propagation of traditions of friendship.

    The Secretary of State expressed gratitude to all Kazakhstanis for work for the good of each and the country’s prosperity.

    A presentation of the project «A people’s expedition: Following the path of the First President – 30 years of peace and accord» and a charitable marathon took place as part of the conference.

    The Gratitude Day of Kazakhstan was established on January 14, 2016.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan People's Assembly of Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
