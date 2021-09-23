Round table on inter-faith accord held in Riyadh

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - On September 21, 2021, within the framework of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with the N.Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilizational Dialogue and with the Center of Information and Arabian-Russian Studies held a round table with the participation of the leaders of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and The World Islamic League, representatives of the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge (CRIK), Saudi academic and expert circles, local and regional media, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event was timed to coincide with the 19th meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

From the Kazakh side (in online format) took part: H.E. Bulat Sarsenbayev, Chairman of the N.Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilizational Dialogue, H.E. Timur Shaimergenov, Deputy Director of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy, representatives of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan and the media.





At the opening of the Round Table H.E. Askar Mussinov, Assistant Secretary General for Science and Technology of the OIC, H.E. Berik Aryn, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, and H.E. Majed Abdulaziz Al-Turki, Chairman of the Center of Information and Arabian-Russian Studies made a welcoming speech.

During the speech, H.E. Askar Mussinov, Assistant Secretary General for Science and Technology of the OIC, stressing the importance of preserving interreligious dialogue and the development of interfaith harmony, noted that «the international organization of the OIC, representing the Islamic world, is firmly convinced that cultural and religious diversity is an established and fundamental reality of the modern world «.

In this regard, Askar Mussinov expressed strong support of the OIC to the initiatives of Kazakhstan to convene the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

H.E. Berik Aryn, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, noted that over the years of independence Kazakhstan has developed a stable model of interaction between ethnic groups and religions, providing stability and an atmosphere of harmony in society. The initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy N. Nazarbayev to hold the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is unique in maintaining interfaith harmony and religious tolerance and its demand on a global scale is only growing.

He also informed about the major reforms currently being carried out under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart K. Tokayev, aimed at ensuring peace, harmony, and stability in society. In this context, the Kazakh diplomat acquainted the guests with the main provisions of the President's Address to the people of Kazakhstan «Unity of the people and systemic reforms are a solid foundation for the nation's prosperity», drawing attention to the fact that the Address reflects the main vectors of the development of modern civil society.

H.E. Majed Abdulaziz Al-Turki, Chairman of the Center of Information and Arabian-Russian Studies congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence and also drew the attention of the event participants to the unique Kazakhstani experience of interfaith harmony, which made a significant contribution to the development of all spheres of life in Kazakhstan.

H.E. Abdul Aziz Sarhan, Representative of the Secretary-General of the World Islamic League, Head of the League in Italy, told about the role of Islam in the modern world, the development of tolerance and tolerance in the Islamic community. At the same time, he stressed that «Islam is the most important element of the individual, collective, public, nationwide way of life in Muslim countries, the Muslim world.«

H.E. Abdul Aziz Sarhan highly appreciated the efforts of Kazakhstan, which is part of the Muslim world, in the development of interfaith and interreligious dialogue at the international level.

H.E. Dahier Mootish Alenazi, former Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan, said that Kazakhstan, being a multinational country, has achieved significant success over the years of independence in ensuring interfaith and interreligious harmony.

H.E. Dahier Mootish Alenazi emphasized the role of the First President of Kazakhstan N.Nazarbayev, who was able to implement the Kazakh model of interfaith harmony and religious tolerance.

H.E. Bulat Sarsenbayev, Chairman of the N.Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilizational Dialogue, thanking the participants of the Round Table, said that the organization of such events would attract the attention of the world community, scientific research circles, the largest world, and regional mass media to the development of the issue of the principles of spiritual diplomacy, effectively applied in solving international issues, the Kazakh experience of interfaith dialogue, and also contributes to the conceptual promotion of the positive image of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the world arena.

In general, the participants of the Round Table noted the increased relevance of the goals and objectives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the context of ongoing conflicts in the world based on interreligious and interethnic disagreements.

In this regard, the participants agreed to continue joint work within the framework of the Kazakhstani interfaith forum and similar Saudi initiatives to promote interfaith dialogue.



