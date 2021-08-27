Round table held in Pakistan on the eve of XIX meeting of Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Religions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the 30th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and large-scale work on wide information coverage of the upcoming XIX meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, on August 26 this year, an international round table on the topic: «Interfaith and intercivilizational dialogue for peace and harmony» was held in Islamabad, Kazinform has learnt from the center's press service.

It was organized in an online format by N. Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The round table with the Kazakh side was represented by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan E. Kistafin, Chairman of the Management Board of N. Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue, Commissioner to promote the goals and objectives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions B. Sarsenbayev, Deputy Executive Director of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation, member of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe from the Republic of Kazakhstan I. Rogov, naib mufti of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan E. Ongar, Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Foreign Policy Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan B.Nurgaliev, Deputy Dean for Educational, Methodological and Educational Work of the Faculty of Oriental Studies of the Kazakh National University named after al-Farabi Sh. Kanafiyeva.

On the part of Pakistan, the event was attended by Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology in Pakistan Qibla Ayaz, Vice-Chancellor of Qaid and Azam University, Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Pakistan Muhammad Ali, as well as other international experts, public and state figures, representatives of the scientific and expert community, media.

The moderator of the round table was a member of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Director General of the Institute for Islamic Studies of Pakistan – Muhammad Zia ul-Haq.

Opening the event, the moderator noted the importance of strengthening interfaith dialogue against the background of ongoing interethnic and interreligious conflicts in the world and the increasing influence of globalization. «Humanity is facing common challenges and threats that can be overcome only by joint efforts of representatives of all religions, cultures and peoples. In this regard, the initiatives put forward by Kazakhstan are unprecedented. It is gratifying that Kazakhstan, understanding the modern realities of the world, recognizes the need to develop further dialogue with all countries within the framework of a unique platform – the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which has become a national brand and an international symbol of the spiritual and cultural unity of states», - Muhammad Ziya ul-Haq emphasized in his speech.

The theme of the Kazakhstani experience of preserving interfaith harmony was continued in his speech by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin. «Over the 30 years of its state independence, Kazakhstan has created its own unique model of interreligious development. Being an important link in interaction between countries and civilizations, religions and cultures, Kazakhstan has managed to unite representatives of different religions and confessions at one site of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, promoting common ideas of tolerance and mutual respect in cooperation between countries», said Yerzhan Kistafin.

In addition, the Ambassador dwelled on promising vectors of interaction between Kazakhstan and Pakistan in the context of interreligious and intercivilizational dialogue. «The Kazakh-Pakistani diplomatic relations for 29 years have been based on a joint fundamental approach to world problems and reflect the friendly intentions between our countries in the further effective development of interfaith dialogue», Yerzhan Kistafin stressed.

Continuing the speeches, expressing gratitude to the participants of the round table, in particular, to the diplomatic representative of Kazakhstan in Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin for support in organizing the event, Chairman of the Management Board of N. Nazarbayev Center Bulat Sarsenbayev in his welcoming speech in more detail talk about the strategic objectives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional religions, the preparatory work of the Center for the upcoming October 5-6 of this year in Nur-Sultan – XIX Secretariat of the Congress and its Working Group chaired by the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions M. Ashimbayev.

«Today, one of the priority activities of the Center on the eve of the XIX Secretariat of the Congress is holding a series of international round tables aimed at exchanging expert opinions and experience on issues of interfaith development, promoting the ideas of the Congress. I am sincerely convinced that the organization of these events will draw the attention of the world community, scientific research circles, the largest world and republican media to the development of the principles of spiritual diplomacy, which are effectively used in solving international issues», summed up Bulat Sarsenbayev.

In turn, Deputy Executive Director of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation Igor Rogov positively characterized the current state of strategic interaction of Kazakhstan with other countries in the establishment of peace and harmony, which will certainly be given a powerful impetus by the upcoming XIX meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress, as well as the next VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The speaker's speech was supported by the Chairman of the Board of the Institute for Foreign Policy Research Bolat Nurgaliyev, who emphasized that today Pakistan is a reliable partner for Kazakhstan in preserving the prosperity and developing interfaith dialogue aimed at strengthening the spiritual unity and friendship of peoples.

The Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology of Pakistan, Qibla Ayaz, agreed with the opinion of the speakers, noting the important role of spiritual leaders, members of the Secretariat and the Congress at the present stage, who act as an important link in ensuring interfaith dialogue, promote a tolerant and respectful attitude towards representatives of different religions.

In general, all participants of the round table emphasized the role of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, the consistent policy of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in ensuring interreligious harmony in the world, noted the importance of Kazakhstani initiatives in promoting interfaith dialogue at the international level, and also expressed confidence that thanks to joint efforts, the multi-vector, peaceful and collective solution of international problems will reach new heights. And the participation of religious leaders, leading experts, political and public figures, representatives of the scientific expert community and leading world and Pakistani media (National Herald Tribune, Daily Times, Pakistan Press International, Diplomatic Focus, etc.) in international events of N. Nazarbayev Center is a confirmation of further support for the interfaith platform – the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Let us remind, that a series of international round tables dedicated to the XIX Secretariat of the Congress, popularization of key ideas, goals and objectives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is planned in Switzerland, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Hungary, Germany, Iran, Canada, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Turkey.