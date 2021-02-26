Round table dedicated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence took place in Romania

BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM - On the occasion of this year's celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of Kazakhstan organized an online round table with the participation of deputies of the Parliament and the leadership of the Romanian Foreign Ministry, as well as representatives of scientific and expert circles, the business community and the media, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Nurbakh Rustemov stressed the importance of this symbolic date for the entire Kazakh people. He emphasised noting the key role of the First President - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in building a modern state and the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to implement comprehensive political reforms in Kazakhstan, including the reduction of the registration barrier for the creation of political parties, the introduction of a 30 percent quota for women and youth on party lists, a lowering of the threshold for obtaining seats in the Mazhilis of Parliament - from 7% to 5%, the decriminalization of defamation.

In turn, the Romanian participants of the Round Table congratulated Kazakhstan on the approaching anniversary date and wished our people success and prosperity.

The former President of Romania Emil Constantinescu warmly recalled his first visit to Kazakhstan and his meeting with Nazarbayev, and also expressed his high opinion of the progress achieved in the development of our state in this short historical period.

State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania Dan Neculaescu stressed that Kazakhstan is a key partner of Romania in Central Asia, with which has been established an active political dialogue. At the same time, the Romanian diplomat noted the importance of effective interaction within the framework of the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the last meeting of which was held in October 2020.

President of the Legislative Council of Romania Florin Iordache supported the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan to democratize and modernize society.

Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Parliament Biro Rosalia, Vice-President of the Commission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Member of Parliament Titus Corlatean and Member of Parliament of Romania Mihail Albișteanu expressed their high opinion of the role of Kazakhstan in the Central Asian region, noting the worthy contribution of our country to the development of the international community. In addition, the deputies expressed their words of support for Kazakhstan in connection with the ratification of the second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, aimed at abolishing the death penalty. Along with this, they urged maintaining an active bilateral inter-parliamentary dialogue.

Chief Executive Officer of «KMG International» Beimbet Shayakhmetov, emphasized that the Kazakh company's successful activities in Romania was a vivid evidence of the fruitful economic interaction between the two countries.

Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bucharest Iuliu Stocklosa and Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Romania Stefan Gadola noted the high potential of trade, economic and investment cooperation between our countries.

The rector of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest Mihnea Costoiu expressed satisfaction with the active cooperation between the universities of Kazakhstan and Romania. At the same time, drew attention to the fact that the Romanian language and culture is being studied at the Buketov Karaganda State University.

In conclusion, the participants of the round table exchanged views on the state and prospects of the development of Kazakh-Romanian relations. In particular, they discussed the agenda of bilateral events planned to be held in honor of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan in 2021 (the opening of the Kurmangazy monument, the Days of Film and Culture of Kazakhstan, the organization of a business forum, a scientific and practical conference, etc.).